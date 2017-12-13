5 Vehicles at the Vanguard

The shortest distance between two points may indeed be a straight line, but the joy of travel is most often found in the more circuitous routes, when time takes a backseat to discovery and the mode of transportation is truly a vehicle for adventure. In this month’s print issue of Robb Report, we explore five consummate conveyances for land and sea that will jazz up any journey. From a concept convertible to a superbly-designed superyacht, this collection of wheels and watercraft certainly drive our wanderlust.