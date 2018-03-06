6 Automotive Beauties to Bid On at the 2018 Amelia Island Auctions

The seven-figure four-wheelers include a barn-find Ferrari and Le Mans–placing Porsche.

By on March 6, 2018
The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB by Scaglietti that's being offered by RM Sotheby's at its 2018 Amelia Island auction.

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in Amelia Island, Fla., has been a car world must-attend for ages. Founded in 1996, Florida’s answer to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance prompted several auction houses to plan sales during the event. Three of the finest automotive auction houses—RM Sotheby’s, Gooding & Company, and Bonhams—are bringing some of the world’s finest collector cars to the 2018 edition. Here’s a look at a few of the A-list lots.

