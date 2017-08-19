6 Classics from the Mullin Automotive Museum Make Their Way to Monterey Car Week

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Monterey Car Week, taking place from August 11 through 20 in Monterey, Calif., is an annual confluence of the world’s most coveted classic cars brought by prominent collectors. Among the latter, one name has become a standard bearer when it comes to the stewardship of acclaimed, historic vehicles: Peter Mullin.

Founder of the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, Calif., Peter and his wife, Merle, generously share their rare assemblage of near-priceless cars with the public as a way of fostering a passion for restoration and an appreciation of the automobile as art.

This year, the Mullins have come to participate in the week’s concours and vintage races with a total of six pre- and post-war wonders from famed French marques. The common thread is clear: “These French cars marry together performance and engineering with elegant styling and design,” says Mullin, “and each have curves based on the Fibonacci sequence found in nature, which is why we relate to them so much—it’s a subconscious instinct.”

Here’s a look at the marvels Peter brought to Monterey.