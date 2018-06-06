6 Pininfarina-Designed Greats Grace the 2018 Turin Auto Show

This week, the ornate streets and city squares of Turin, Italy, will morph into an open-air convention center to host the fourth edition of the Parco Valentino Turin Auto Show, from June 6 through 10.

More than 40 mostly high-end automakers will be represented at the exhibition, from Alfa Romeo and Audi to Bentley and McLaren, but six of the brightest attractions will come from Pininfarina, which is bringing four of its greatest concept cars to the event along with two other surprises. Here’s a preview of Pininfarina’s rare machinery.