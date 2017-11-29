6 Supercars through the Ages to Rev Up RM Sotheby’s Sale

On December 6, prized collector cars will pair with prominent bottles of French wine and automotive-inspired art at the RM Sotheby’s ICONS auction in New York City. According to Ian Kelleher, the chief marketing officer at RM Sotheby’s, the auction—which marks the third installment of RM Sotheby’s bi-annual event—is bigger and broader than a one-night sale. “It’s not just about the auction,” says Kelleher. “The building is open to the public, so it’s about an exhibition, for people to come and see things that are a part of the Sotheby’s lifestyle.”

On the night of the sale, 32 significant automobiles, representing 95 years of automotive design and engineering excellence, will cross the block. Although each of those vehicles is noteworthy and desirable, a few standouts jump to the forefront. The following six cars are bound to make a bold—and likely expensive—statement in the Big Apple.