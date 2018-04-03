7 Cars That Caught Our Eye at the New York International Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show traditionally marks the end of auto show season, and although it might not have the glitz and glamour of Geneva’s automotive exposition, there was plenty of good-looking sheet metal to admire. Crossovers are as hot as ever, and several brands—including Cadillac, Lexus, and Lincoln—rolled out all-new models in the Big Apple. Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG trotted out two new C-Class variants, and Audi focused on speed with the RS 5 Sportback. But it was Genesis—the Korean luxury brand—that arguably stole the show with a gorgeous grand turismo concept. The New York Auto Show continues through April 8 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.