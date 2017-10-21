The Rolls-Royce Phantom’s Transformation through Time

The oldest model name in automotive history, the Rolls-Royce Phantom has remained the quintessential car through the decades. Within its 92-year history, however, the Phantom has had only eight iterations come to pass—proof that it becomes increasingly difficult to improve upon an icon.

Remarkably, the luxury marque has managed to integrate each era’s advancements in engineering and design, complementing those elements with what is largely considered unequalled craftsmanship and comfort. It is no wonder that, for this reason, the model has become a mainstay for monarchs and magnates the world over. Here is a glimpse at the glamorous Phantom through the years.