The 2018 Robb Report Car of the Year Preview

Every 12 months, as the automotive industry continues to introduce innovative new entries in the high-performance car segment, we feel it’s our duty to compare and contrast a selection of these vaunted vehicles as part of the Robb Report Car of the Year contest.

From today through November 10, the Meadowood Napa Valley resort serves as the breathtaking basecamp from which 13 examples from leading luxury marques will be rated on the roads of Napa Valley, Calif., by our editors, judges from our RR1 membership club, celebrity guests, and experts in the field. And in light of the recent fires that have ravaged the region, a portion of the event’s proceeds this year will be given to Napa and Sonoma relief efforts. (And don’t forget that, of you are so inclined, there are other ways you can contribute to the relief efforts for Napa Valley and Sonoma County.)

Read on for a look at each of the cars in competition.