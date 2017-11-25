Cars Owned By Elton John and Former Beatles to Top the Chart at Auction
Presented by Bonhams, the automotive trio will also share the stage with a pair of prancing horses.
Need to pick up a holiday gift for that hard-to-shop-for someone? You might want to browse the online catalog for the Bond Street Sale from Bonhams, which takes place December 2 at the auction house’s New Bond Street location in London. The lots include scarce Ferraris and automobiles once owned by former Beatles as well as Elton John. Sorry, wrapping and red bows are not included.