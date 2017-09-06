Five Cars We Found Captivating at the 2017 Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction

Among the 109 lots was a 1995 McLaren F1 that set an auction record.

By on September 6, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW
The 1995 McLaren F1 that sold for $15.6 million at Bonhams' 2017 Quail Lodge Auction.

Bonhams’s annual auction at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif., is always a high point of the Pebble Beach automotive sale calendar. After all, the world record price for any automobile sold at auction was set at Quail Lodge in 2014, when a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO commanded $38.5 million.

While the 2017 edition didn’t contain anything that could challenge the record, the 109 lots comprised a range of delightful machines that turned heads while turning in impressive performances on the block.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Cars