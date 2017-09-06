Five Cars We Found Captivating at the 2017 Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Bonhams’s annual auction at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif., is always a high point of the Pebble Beach automotive sale calendar. After all, the world record price for any automobile sold at auction was set at Quail Lodge in 2014, when a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO commanded $38.5 million.

While the 2017 edition didn’t contain anything that could challenge the record, the 109 lots comprised a range of delightful machines that turned heads while turning in impressive performances on the block.