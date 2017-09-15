Top 10 Classic Cars of Monterey and Pebble Beach 2017

Another Monterey Car Week goes down in history with some of the most beautiful and significant classics to grace the lawns across California’s Central Coast. Italians dominated the field this year with a vintage Maserati claiming the title of Best of the Best, on display at the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. At the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, four classes of Ferraris helped to celebrate the marque’s 70th anniversary. Meanwhile, the Concorso Italiano focused on Italian beauties old and new. Not to be outdone, American and German cars also made their marks, with the latter receiving the Pebble Beach Concours’ highest honor. Here are our 10 favorites.