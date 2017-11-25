Cutting-Edge Cars from the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show

Think of the Middle East’s premier automotive event, and whatever combinations of horsepower and sheet metal your mind conjures is likely not a stretch. From the 24-karat gold-trimmed MSO bespoke McLaren 720S to the 5,000 hp Devel Sixteen, the conveyances preening for thousands of enthusiasts this week, at the 14th iteration of the Dubai International Motor Show (from November 14 through 18), didn’t disappoint.

Several automakers used the event to display their Sunday best for the mushrooming market that already boasts the region’s highest number of luxury cars per capita. Here are five of our favorites.