4 Cutting-Edge Design Concepts That Reimagine Motion
From a monstrous McLaren to a Bugatti-inspired timepiece, these innovative ideas are moving closer to reality.
“The journey, not the destination matters,” penned poet T.S. Eliot. It is that fundamental understanding that gives inertia to the imagination which, in turn, provides the building blocks for tomorrow’s technology. This month, we celebrate both the physical and temporal journey with four design concepts that present visionary new modes of movement.