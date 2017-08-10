Four Prize Porsche 911s That Are Milestones for the Model

VIEW SLIDESHOW

When Porsche officially presented its flagship 911 model in 1964, the German automaker cemented its reputation for creating high-performance vehicles driven by a design language uniquely their own. And just as one never tires of seeing a masterwork in a museum, the same can be said for a 911 on the motorway.

The last several months have been momentous for Porsche and its iconic model as the marque manufactured its one millionth 911, premiered its top Turbo S, and has unveiled the most powerful and fleet street-legal 911 in its history. In addition, one rare prototype has been restored to pristine condition by an independent team. Here is a closer look at the aforementioned cars that have either premiered or reappeared this year.