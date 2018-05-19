Mark the Calendar for These Premier Porsche 70th-Anniversary Events

Seventy years ago on June 8, the first Porsche—chassis No. 356-001—was registered to hit the road. In the seven decades since that day in 1948, the Zuffenhausen firm has securely etched its name in the pantheon of race-bred automotive legends, right alongside Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and others. To be sure, there were hold-your-breath moments along the way.

In the 1980s, the vaunted 911 was set to be discontinued before being saved by the marque’s then chief executive officer Peter Schutz. In the ’90s, the cash-poor company pared down to two models, the 911 and Boxster, and successfully instituted Japanese production methods. And in the new millennium, the seemingly heretical Cayenne SUV joined the model lineup to great success.

Porsche is now thriving in both the showroom and on tracks, with a record 55,000 cars sold last year and a new push into Formula E. To help celebrate, fans have a range of events to choose from over the coming months. Here are a few of our favorites.