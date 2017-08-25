The 5 Most Expensive Cars Sold at the 2017 Gooding & Company Pebble Beach Auctions

VIEW SLIDESHOW

On August 18 and 19, Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions, in Pebble Beach, Calif., offered more than 130 automotive lots and tallied a total of more than $91 million in sales.

“The acceleration of prices has been strong in the last few years. There’s been pushback, and that’s been healthy and good,” says David Gooding, president of Gooding & Company. “We had strong, solid results, and the star lots reflected that, selling for healthy prices within their estimates.”

Here, in ascending order, are the five most-expensive automobiles that were sold at the two-day event.