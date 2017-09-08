Rare Prancing Horses to Parade through RM Sotheby’s Ferrari Sale

As automotive birthday parties go, you couldn’t score a better invite than a ticket to Ferrari—Leggenda e Passione (“Legend and Passion”), RM Sotheby’s exclusive auction being held September 8 through 9 at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy. To help mark the marque’s 70th anniversary, the auction house has teamed with the storied manufacturer to make 41 unique, Ferrari Classiche-certified cars available to several thousand invited friends of Ferrari and select others online.

From a barn-find Daytona to a rock and roller’s prized 400i, the lots are legends in their own right. And the event promises to be the same. “It will be quite the celebration starring our and Ferrari’s VIP clients, and of course the cars,” says Alain Squindo, RM Sotheby’s chief operating officer. Here are five of the more unique Prancing Horses due to roar onto the block at Ferrari’s fabled Fiorano race track.