Seven-Figure Supercars That Remain Under the Radar

Marques such as McLaren, Lamborghini, and Bugatti are synonymous with supercars, and rightly so. These icons of innovation repeatedly set new benchmarks in all areas of the industry, and continue to fine-tune the template of exclusivity for others to follow—and follow they are.

A growing number of boutique builders are accelerating out of the shadows and creating their own automotive machinations—each presenting boundary-breaking design, engineering, and performance. The examples here, rolling in the seven-figure price range, may currently lack name recognition, but they will certainly give their market segment some souped-up competition.