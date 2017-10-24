The 700 Club: A Collection of Current Cars with More than 700 hp

When a 624 hp engine was developed in the 1960s, Bruce McLaren—legendary driver and founder of the McLaren Racing Team—famously stated: “There’s never been anything like this! There’s no way we can use all this horsepower.” Flash forward about five decades and a select number of production cars from major auto brands are powered by engines producing at least 700 hp. Here are seven cutting-edge cars that run with more horses than the late McLaren may have ever imagined.