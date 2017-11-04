The Bothwell Classic Car Collection to Cross the Block with Bonhams

When Lindley Bothwell began collecting cars in the mid-20th century, there was no Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, or any must-attend concours at all. The hobby was pursued by him and his wife Ann, and a few other folks scattered around the country and the world who kept old vehicles they liked and bothered to keep up and running.

On November 11—more than 30 years after Lindley’s death, and about a year after Ann’s passing—Bonhams will disperse the couple’s peerless 50-car collection through an auction at the Bothwell Ranch in Woodland Hills, Calif. “The Bothwell name resonates with people. He’s really one of the pioneering collectors in the whole hobby,” says Rupert Banner, Bonhams vice president of motoring. “Nearly 90 years of survival of a collection—any collection—is really something.” Here are five of the lots that are sure to be favorites.