Top 5 Cars to Catch at the Beijing Auto Show

As the world’s largest passenger car market, China has become an increasingly influential force on automakers around the globe. At this year’s Auto China show in Beijing, we saw several high-end vehicles focused on delivering the utmost in luxury and comfort. Electrification was also a major theme at the show, as China looks to alternative power trains to reduce the country’s extremely high pollution rates. Our favorites range from an electric crossover concept from Mercedes-Maybach to a limited-edition, dragon-clad McLaren. Auto China 2018 runs until May 4 at the China International Exhibition Center in the city.