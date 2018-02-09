Top Vehicles at the 2018 North American International Auto Show

Rugged SUVs, refined coupes, and futuristic concept cars were among the most notable debuts at this year’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which ran from January 13 through 28. Although Motown is typically the venue for America’s “Big Three” to show their latest creations, European luxury and exotic carmakers have also historically flocked to the show to introduce their latest offerings. From hybrids to muscle cars, here are our favorites.