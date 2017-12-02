Top Vehicles Unveiled at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
From BMW’s i8 Roadster to a posh new Porsche, these are the cars to catch at this year’s exhibition.
Cars are as synonymous with Southern California culture as croissants are to France. For decades, automakers have flocked to the annual Los Angeles Auto Show, running this year from December 1 through 10, to highlight some of their most beautiful luxury cars and SUVs. And as the trajectory of the automotive industry will most surely change over the next several years, the City of Angels has also become the place to debut innovations in technology, service, and even new forms of vehicle ownership. Here are the notable debuts.