We Rally Together 6 Vehicles for Summer with Speed, Agility, and Throttle to Thrill

We understand that the best adventures are facilitated by a set of wheels that’s just as thrilling as the excursion itself. Since summer is nearing, we wanted to offer you the best of the best vehicles that are sure to cater to a variety of ventures—and personalities. To honor the summer-loving style-monger, we chose a Shelby GT500 Mustang for a head-turning cruise in downtown. Those seeking a blood-pumping romp in the mountains or across the desert, can get behind the F450 Ford Super Duty, powered by a 6.7 liter V-9 Turbodiesel engine. And don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the eco-conscious driver with a need for speed, or the outdoor fanatic who wants to fit their life inside a custom sprinter van. Read on to find the perfect vehicle to accelerate your summer travels.