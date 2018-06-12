Winning Cars of the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

On May 25 and 26, a field of 50 of the world’s rarest and most beautiful cars were shown at the annual Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como, Italy. On Saturday, the invite-only event hosted owners, media, and the automotive elite on the grounds of the eponymous hotel, an idyllic backdrop of meandering walkways and sweeping views of the famed lake. On Sunday, the cars moved down the road to Villa Erba for the public day, where spectators came from all over the world to see these storied automobiles–and motorcycles—in the metal. This year, jurors and fans alike agreed that the pool of entrants was particularly exquisite, featuring some of the most coveted examples of classics from Ferrari, Lancia, McLaren, and more. The theme for 2018 was “Hollywood on the Lake,” celebrating the glamour of the movies and many of the cars that appeared therein. Here are the winners.