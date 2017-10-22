Abeking & Rasmussen’s Cloudbreak Makes for an A-List Charter-Yacht Adventure

Launched early last year by Abeking & Rasmussen, with project management by SuperYachtsMonaco, the 238-foot Cloudbreak adventure yacht was designed for an owner with a passion for extreme sports and an appreciation for simple, down-home comforts. The rugged expedition-yacht exterior by Espen Øino contrasts with a much softer and more elegant Christian Liaigre–designed interior that includes a winter garden, a “ski lodge,” and the largest water-toy collection in its class. Named after a famous surf spot in Fiji, Cloudbreak features an 8,750-mile range and has accommodations for 12 guests and a 22-member crew. The owner plans to explore the most remote parts of the world; so far, the yacht has cruised through the Caribbean, the Galápagos Islands, and Alaska.

Intrepid charter clients will find Cloudbreak in British Columbia this winter before the yacht heads for Patagonia and ultimately Antarctica. In all three locations, guests will be able to heli-ski on virgin slopes and scale rarely climbed peaks. (Guests will need to negotiate the inclusion of a helicopter.) Cloudbreak has a full collection of ski and snowboarding equipment and even has accommodations for ski guides. After a day in the snow, charterers can thaw in the lodge in front of the full-size fireplace; enjoy an alfresco meal in the winter garden, which has removable glass panels for climate control; and watch videos of the day’s events in the circular cinema room near the helideck.

Cloudbreak also features a large swimming pool, several sundecks, and a beach club replete with a gym, sauna, and massage room. The fitness area, which is connected to guest staterooms by a specially designed hallway, has spin bikes, treadmills, a ballet barre, weights, kettlebells, and punching bags.

Perhaps most impressive is Cloudbreak’s RYA-certified (Royal Yachting Association) water-sports center, which is claimed to be more extensive than any other yacht’s. The center includes equipment for myriad sports—from scuba diving to windsurfing to fishing—as well as gear for exploring on dry land. Indeed, whether at sea or on land, the Cloudbreak adventure never ends.

Main Saloon

The Christian Liaigre interior, per the owner’s wishes, was designed to be expansive, informal, and refined. The Paris-based designer incorporated plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows, a white and off-white color palette, and ample headroom to convey a sense of light and space in the saloons and other public areas.

Master Suite

The master suite is an accomplishment in its own right, with a separate mini cinema room; a starboard balcony, with a daybed where the owner (or charterer) can sleep under the stars on a fine night; and an open terrace on the opposite side for full contact with the elements. “The challenge was to create a cozy interior without using too much dark wood to maintain the sporty, fresh, and young look,” Liaigre says.

Toy House

Cloudbreak’s volume-breaking tender garage not only includes water toys but also just about every other type of sports equipment any adventure traveler would want. Tenders and toys include a 25-foot Centurion wakeboard boat, three single-hull sailboats, four Jet Skis (sit-down and stand-up), Seabobs, kayaks, surfboards, paddleboards, full scuba gear for eight, and kite-surfing and windsurfing gear. Six mountain bikes, two road bikes, snow skis, and snowboards allow for land exploration. The boat even has golf equipment.

Adventure Itinerary

On Cloudbreak’s 12-day Antarctic odyssey, the yacht departs from Ushuaia, Argentina, the world’s southernmost city, before navigating the Drake Passage. Passengers can visit penguin colonies on Livingston Island and then enjoy a hot-spring bath amid the black sands of Deception Island. Along the Gerlache Strait, Cloudbreak navigates blue ice glaciers, and guests can kayak among emperor penguins and seals. The mountains of Marguerite Bay offer a dramatic climax to the trip, with a chance to scale peaks illuminated by 24 hours of daylight.

Chartering Cloudbreak

Builder: Abeking & Rasmussen

Delivered: 2016

Length: 238 feet

Cabins: 6-7

Guests: 12

Cruising areas: British Columbia, Patagonia, and Antarctica in winter 2017–2018

Weekly Rates: Around $880,000

Highlights: Full flotilla of water and land toys, including a wakeboard boat, a scuba center with gear, and snow-skiing and snowboard equipment with a heli-skiing option. Full gym, observation platforms, climate-controlled winter garden, swimming pool, spa, ski-lodge room with fireplace, and full-beam master suite with patio.

Contact: superyachtsmonaco.com