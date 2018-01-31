Adler Yacht’s Suprema Is One of the Coolest Yachts to Hit the Water

The Adler Suprema is one of the smartest, coolest new yachts to hit the water in a long time, setting a much higher bar for yachts less than 80 feet. The Swiss company adopted features not only from the latest yacht designs, but also tapped into its roots in the aviation and automotive industries. It’s the Swiss Army Knife of boats, combining hybrid power, touchscreen technology, transatlantic range, innovative layouts, and even heated floors.

Nuvolari-Lenard, the Venice-based studio responsible for award-winning yachts from 55 to 200 feet, created the forward-thinking design of the Suprema. The Italian designers supersized the social spaces across the interior and exterior, while blending practical features with luxurious touches. Big-picture designs like the semicircular dining area that opens right onto the cockpit work well with intricate details like the customized stainless throttles or intricate stitching in the leather helm console. Adler knows that, for yacht owners, the devil comes down to the details, so it included features like a saloon window that goes from clear to black at the push of a button, heated floors on the main deck and master bathroom, and even chilled cup-holders in the cockpit. Because each Suprema is a custom project, owners will have their choice of woods, leathers, and stones to dress up the interior.

These features, exceptional though they are, are window dressings compared to the Hybrid Marine System (HMS), the heart and soul of the Suprema. Adler mated twin 1,150 hp Caterpillar diesels to 100 kW e-unit generators and a lithium battery system to create the most advanced hybrid propulsion system for a yacht its size. I mean, this 75-foot yacht has transatlantic range. The HMS can be operated in electric mode (vibration- and emissions-free) or it can run on hybrid or full diesel. “These ATE e-Units are custom-designed, electric units that work either as a motor or generator,” Philipp Pototschnik, Adler CEO, told me onboard the Suprema at the Fort Lauderdale boat show last November. “We’re particularly proud that you can shift between the propulsion sources, even under full acceleration, without having to stop the engines.” That might not sound like much, but if the boat is running in a busy channel or rough ocean waters, seamless switching could be a godsend. The Suprema runs up to 11 knots on battery power, and at 8 knots, it has the 3,500-mile range. With both diesels at top power, the boat can reach a highly impressive 30 knots.

Pototschnik, youthful and enthusiastic, was clearly excited about how the Suprema will change the game for larger motor cruisers. At the helm, I could see why: The aviation-inspired console has six large Böning touchscreens that let the helmsperson control the whole boat, from the air conditioning to engine monitoring to even closing curtains. The system can also be managed with an iPad. Visual schematics show the system in “Twin Diesel” and “Generator” modes, with the power being deployed to the different systems. The boat has an “Eco Boost” mode that reduces fuel consumption by adding electric power to propulsion. “In ‘Hybrid’ mode, we run only one diesel to increase efficiency,” says Pototschnik. “In electric, there are no engines. That’s ideal for long, slow cruises or island hopping.” The lithium batteries also hold a full day’s charge for the house systems, so the boat operates silently with no generators, without sacrificing air conditioning or entertainment systems.

Nuvolari-Lenard did an exceptional job with the interior layout, combining the saloon, dining room, galley, and helm station on the main deck without losing its flow and natural light. Belowdecks, the forward VIP and full-beam master suites are separated from two other staterooms by the amidships engine room, which gives both areas more privacy. The flybridge was designed to be largest in class, divided into different sections with a helm, center lounges facing each other, and a wet bar and barbecue. The bridge has a shower for hot, sunny days. On the deck below, the designers used every possible inch for the cockpit social area while the foredeck has space for two lounges.

The Adler Suprema clearly won’t be every boater’s cup of tea, but yachties who want to spend weekends, or even weeks, aboard will appreciate its quiet, energy-efficient, hybrid power and the many well-conceived features that make life onboard a supremely pleasant experience.