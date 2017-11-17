Air Partner and Camper and Nicholsons Team Up for ‘Sky to Sea’ Packages

For those seeking a warm winter escape to South Florida and the Caribbean this season, there are three new “Sky to Sea” itineraries on the market from two global companies in private air and marine travel.

Charter pioneer Air Partner is teaming up with luxury yacht company Camper & Nicholsons to offer roundtrip air and sailing packages to six separate destinations including the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Elliott Key, Key Largo, and Newfound Harbor in Key West.

“Our clientele is always seeking a lavish, private adventure, and partnering with a leader in the marine space gives them the opportunity to enjoy the finest in secluded travel in the air and at sea,” said Vincent Kavanagh, senior vice president of sales for Air Partner.

Passengers can book the package with departures from one of three different airports: Teterboro, NJ: Chicago (Midway); and Van Nuys, CA. The onboard experience can be customized to include fresh seafood, a selection of wines, and tropical cocktails en route to landing in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

From there, one of three charter yachts (specifics below) whisks passengers away to their desired destination on a one-week charter vacation. Guests can customize their experience aboard the ship as well and enjoy a ratio of one crew member to one guest for the entire voyage.

Prices are as follows:

Teterboro to Fort Lauderdale

8 to 10 passengers

90-foot superyacht: prices start at $80,000 ($10,000 pp)

115-foot superyacht: prices start at $112,000 ($14,000 pp)

2 passengers

70-foot sailing yacht: prices start at $67,000 ($33,500 pp)

Chicago (Midway) to Fort Lauderdale

8 to 10 passengers

90-foot superyacht: prices start at $117,000 ($14,625 pp)

115-foot superyacht: prices start at $142,000 ($17,750 pp)

2 passengers

70-foot sailing yacht: prices start at $97,000 ($48,500 pp)

Van Nuys to Fort Lauderdale

8 to 10 passengers

90-foot superyacht: prices start at $155,000 ($19,375 pp)

115-foot superyacht: prices start at 180,000 ($22,500 pp)

2 passengers

70-foot sailing yacht: prices start at $125,000 ($62,500 pp)