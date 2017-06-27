Alen 45 Day Boat

The new 45 replaces the Alen Yacht’s longstanding 42, offering three more feet of day-boat volume. Alen Yacht builds handcrafted, high-tech yachts from the new 45 to a 70, each sharing the Turkish boat-builder’s minimalist, stealth look. The 45 shares the family traits of high freeboard, plumb bow, and deep-V hull with a high walkaround at bow that opens to the water at the stern. The 45 was designed as a luxury day boat for the sea, cloaked in teak across its foredeck, cockpit, and even gunwales. The 45’s cockpit grill, fridge, and wet bar all make for excellent alfresco dining. Sunbeds on both bow and stern, hardtop over the helm station, and an eight-person table complete the exterior.

With the emphasis on the exterior, the cabin is not huge, but Alen wisely left the lion’s share for a spacious forward bedroom that adjoins a full-size bathroom and small kitchen. Owners can customize the interior with any type of wood or other finish; ditto the hull color. Like the other Alens, the 45 was designed for rough-water cruising, with a high-riding bow and excellent protection at the helm. Twin Volvo IPS 600s deliver a top end of 38 knots and cruise speed of 30 knots. Rated for 12 guests, the 45’s range is 300 nautical miles.

The day-boat mantra continues at the open stern, where the swim platform extends to the water and a storage area under the sunbed is designed for water toys, including two Seabobs and launching crane. The 45 also has overhead sail-canvases to provide the bow and stern sunbeds with shade. Like the interior, the helm is a custom setup with electronics of the owner’s choice. The new 45 will be at the Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show.