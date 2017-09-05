Amels and Damen Showcase Yachts in Monaco

Dutch superyacht builder Amels will show two of its recent launches at the Monaco Yacht Show, while sister company Damen will also display its latest generation of yacht-support vessels. All four boats will be making their debut at the yacht show.

Amels New Secret

New Secret, the 242-foot Amels from its Limited Editions range, has a Tim Heywood exterior, along with an interior from Winch Design. Amels simply describes the interior as having a “sophisticated, modern” style. The layout includes a master suite, two VIP staterooms, two double cabins, and one twin. The yacht also has an extended spa area and large swimming pool. It has accommodations for up to 19 crew.

New Secret has spent its time cruising since delivery to its owners in May 2017, first in Norway and then the Western Mediterranean. The yacht has a top speed of 16 knots, with a range of 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Amels Lili

Lili, the 180-foot Amels superyacht that will also be shown in Monaco, has the first bridge-deck master suite in the Limited Editions series. Tim Heywood designed the exterior, emphasizing the outdoor space for use by guests and owners. The full-beam master suite is a particular treat, giving the owners a private, 180-degree terrace with their own dining table and sun lounges. Above, the sundeck offers more than 1,800 square feet of usable deck space separated in sections, including a wet bar, a dining table for 10, an 18-foot-long pool with counter-current jets, an area with sun lounges, and a home-cinema space for watching movies under the stars.

Laura Sessa designed the chic, elegant and high-contrast interior. Beyond the spacious master suite, Lili also has a VIP stateroom with a foldout balcony, four en-suite guest cabins on the lower deck, and a full gym. The new Amels, available for charter by Imperial Yachts, also has a garage filled with water toys.

Damen New Frontiers

Damen’s 180-foot New Frontiers marks the completion of 10 years’ worth of design and engineering thought that went into creating a superior type of yacht-support vessel. Unlike a typical shadow vessel, which are usually utilitarian at best, New Frontiers has been built to the highest yacht standards, featuring accommodations for six yacht guests. At the same time, it serves its primary mission to support a superyacht, with a crane and extensive open deck space, and quarters for staff, pilots, security, or guides.

Damen Game Changer

The 230-foot Game Changer, as its name suggests, is another support vessel with an unusual list of features, including an all-weather helicopter hangar that serves well for trips into far-flung areas with either extreme heat or cold. But Game Changer, likewise built with a superyacht-quality finish, was also designed to house 23 support staff, pilots, security, and crew. It also has offices to support the mothership. Beyond living quarters, Game Changer also has a certified helideck, extensive deck space for tenders and toys, and a dive center. Belowdecks, the yacht has space for cargo, provisions, fuel, and spare parts for remote trips when ports could be weeks away.