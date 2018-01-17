Make Way, Miami—Here Comes the Sun Steals Berth A1

The 30th edition of the newly renamed Miami Yacht Show on Collins Avenue (Feb. 15 to 19) will include the worldwide show debut of Amels’ Here Comes the Sun at the event’s new Island Gardens Deep Harbour Marina megayacht location on Watson Island. At 272 feet, the yacht will be tied up in the berth reserved for the largest yacht—Berth A1. Not only is Here Comes the Sun the biggest vessel to appear at the Miami show, but it’s also the biggest to be delivered by Dutch shipyard Amels to date.

“We’re very excited to introduce the flagship of our 55- to 83-meter Amels Limited Editions range in Florida,” says Rose Damen, commercial director for Amels. She revealed that the yard also has several other yachts from its Limited Editions range currently under construction.

Built for family fun, the six-deck Here Comes the Sun features an exterior design by Tim Heywood and a modern, beach-house-inspired custom interior created by Winch Design. Two owners share the yacht and cruise with their families. Both owners are tall, so the yacht features a voluminous interior to ensure ease of movement for both of them. Here Comes the Sun accommodates 18 guests in nine en-suite staterooms, including two owner-deck suites and two main-deck VIP suites—not to mention space for 25 crew and a staff member. All enjoy the onboard theater with leather reclining chairs and a large screen. A grand piano encourages sing-alongs, talent shows, or other creative leanings.

At water level, the yacht offers up an expansive beach club that opens on three sides, providing easy access to the water. This is also where guests will find the yacht’s wellness center and spa. The main deck sports a swimming pool, and there is a spa tub on the sundeck. To promote fun in the sun, the yacht has a huge waterslide that guests jump onto from the sundeck. Here Comes the Sun also offers up a variety of other water toys—including Seabobs and water skis—and tenders.

The yacht was delivered last January and has spent the year cruising the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. It boasts a 5,500-mile range while cruising at 15 knots and has a 17.5-knot top speed. Here Comes the Sun is available for charter and is managed by Fraser.