This Amels Yacht Is Built for Charter

Lili, the highly customized Amels 180 superyacht, left the Dutch builder’s shipyard last week to do its first charter season in the fjords of Norway. The Tim Heywood design, aiming to become the ultimate charter yacht in its class, was the fourth delivery this year in Amel’s Limited Edition range. It’s also one of the more remarkable accomplishments of collaboration considering Amels, Heywood, and Monaco-based Imperial Yachts, acting as the owner’s representative, completed the project just a year after it was sold. Most yachts with this level of customization can take two or three years to complete. “This was only possible working at the top of our game with a complete mastery of project management and production processes,” said Rose Damen, Amels’s commercial director.

Heywood and the owner partnered on the unique Castle Tan hull color, creating a one-of-a-kind signature look for this Amels 180. The owner and Imperial also created an unusual layout that includes an owner’s apartment on the bridge deck with its own private deck, and a colossal sundeck that rivals even larger charter superyachts. Designer Laura Sessa matched the Castle Tan with elegant decor, similar wall colors, and woods to create a charming, warm interior.

The owner’s cabin on the bridge deck, typically the location of a media room or second saloon, is unusual, but a stroke of genius. The placement gives it a private, 180-degree-view terrace with dining tables, sun lounges, and sunshades. The owners can relish the space and privacy, with the only other occupant being the captain in the pilothouse.

The Dutch yard also upgraded Lili’s sundeck, expanding it by 12 feet for a combined length of 92 feet. The total space of 1,900 square feet is divided into zones, including a huge aft section for sunning, a dining table for 10, and a 13-foot-long pool with counter currents for swimming. There is also a cinema outdoors for nighttime entertainment.

Among Lili’s six suites is a spacious VIP on the main deck with its own folding balcony, a feature typically reserved for the master suite. Four other staterooms belowdecks, all with en-suite bathrooms, cater to eight other guests. There are also crew quarters for 12, plus the captain’s cabin. Heywood paid particular attention to designing extra storage into the yacht, so it could be self-contained for weeks at a time in remote areas like Norway.

For those who prefer warmer waters, Lili also has a large beach club at the stern with its own steam room, plus a flotilla of water toys. The fully equipped gym on the first floor is also a bonus that is rarely seen on this size yacht, charter or not. With this many compelling features, Lili should fare very well on the summer and winter charter circuits.