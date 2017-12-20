American Buyer Swoops Up Heesen’s Superyacht Project Maia

Netherlands-based superyacht shipyard Heesen Yachts this week announced the sale of the 164-foot superyacht Project Maia to an American buyer who is not a stranger to yachting and ownership. Created by noted France-based designer Clifford Denn, the exterior of the yacht merges elements borrowed from classic car designs with a military-style wheelhouse that features aggressive, forward-slanting windows. The overall effect is a flowing yet strong-lined hull that looks ready to roam.

Contemporary interiors were conceived by UK-based design firm Reymond Langton and feature bleached oak and stained walnut paired with neutral leathers and fabrics. Color is sprinkled throughout via artwork and furnishings.

Maia’s ample alfresco spaces spread across three decks will lure guests outside, especially to its large water-level beach club that offers up a bar and an adjacent sauna. The top deck beckons with a Jacuzzi and a seating area under the shade of the radar arch. The flydeck provides dining and lounging areas interspersed between sun and shade.

Five en-suite staterooms comfortably accommodate 10 guests, including the owners in a main-deck master suite situated forward. The four guest suites are on the deck below. The owner is working with Heesen and his own designers to make Project Maia feel like his own—a reliable and comfortable yacht that is ready and able to cruise the world.

Designed as a true blue-water yacht, Project Maia features a Heesen-engineered traditional steel displacement hull that the new owner has chosen to paint in a light gray. The superyacht will feature a top-end speed of 15 knots and cruise speed of 12, all powered by two MTU 8V 4000 M63 engines. The yacht’s range at 12 knots is 3,800 nautical miles. The new owner can expect delivery of Project Maia after the yacht’s June 2018 sea trials in the North Sea.