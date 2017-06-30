Astondoa 100 Century Superyacht to Premiere in Cannes

The new 100 Century superyacht from Spanish builder Astondoa employs a different take on exterior design.

By on June 30, 2017
Astondoa 100 Century Superyacht Spanish

Related Articles

The second model in Astondoa’s superyacht line, the new 100 Century is as eye-catching as the 110 Century that launched last year. The Spanish shipyard has a different take on exterior design from its other European and American competitors, with a more integrated-looking hull and superstructure. Its contemporary, almost spear-shaped, profile actually creates a larger main deck, with excellent headroom, that extends from the aft cockpit to the master suite forward.

The 100’s saloon and formal dining area look more like a waterfront apartment than a traditional yacht, with large windows bordered by stainless-steel frames that stream natural light to the open-plan area. The saloon’s gray oak paneling is matched with a white tiled floor and loose furniture that looks more Spanish than, say, a French or Italian yacht of the same size. Designer Cristiano Gatto did a masterful job of injecting an Iberian sensibility into the interior, keeping everything simple, bright, and elegant. The design studio works with individual owners to customize all interiors.

Astondoa 100 Century Superyacht Spanish

Main saloon.  Photo: Courtesy

The full-beam master suite has his-and-her walk-in closets, a large bedroom, and even separate his-and-her bathrooms and showers. Large windows on both sides provide a waterside view. On the deck below are the four guest staterooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, divided into two doubles and two twins. Forward, but through a separate entrance, are crew quarters for four.

Astondoa 100 Century Superyacht Spanish

Master suite.  Photo: Courtesy

While the top deck has a slightly compressed profile, the bridge is actually quite high, allowing the captain excellent visibility from the pilothouse. The volume is like any 100-foot yacht, but the configuration is more like a smaller motor yacht. Walkaround access from the rear deck to the bow is easy, without having to change levels. The shaded social area under the hardtop is also a nice touch.

With twin 2,185 hp MTU 16V 2000 M86 diesel engines, the Century 100 has a top speed of 26 knots, with a cruise speed of 22 knots. Astondoa has plans to add a Century 120 and Century 130 to its superyacht series. The Century 100 will make its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

More Marine

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

ad