Baglietto Changes Up the Semi-Displacement Yacht Style

The newest boat from Baglietto was born of a desire to reinterpret the stolid semi-displacement yacht. In an effort to upgrade the genre—traditional examples of which have plenty of space but lack pizzazz—the Italian yard commissioned three design firms to come up with new interpretations. The project’s most recent and final product—the 164-foot Baglietto 50m SD by Santa Maria Magnolfi from the design team of the same name—completes Baglietto’s V-Line series of yachts.

“We wanted something that was totally different than any boat on the market,” says the brand’s CEO, Michele Gavino. “It had to be sporty, with good volume, and offer excellent views of the water—but fast, too. Its top speed of 20 knots is faster than most other semi-displacement yachts.”

The boat resembles a massive, elegant arrow, featuring a plumb bow with straight, aerodynamic lines along the hull and upper deck. The slender superstructure, framed in tinted glass, was inspired by older Baglietto yachts like the 85-foot Chato from the 1980s. The interior, however, is unmistakably 21st century. The upper deck features a spacious inner saloon that leads out to an overhang for alfresco dining and then onto a large sundeck. On the main deck is a 650-square-foot master suite with a generously sized, separate office with direct access to the outside, walk-through dressing room, and full-beam bathroom with skylight. Owners can opt for a large gym or VIP cabin on the main deck behind the master suite. Four guest staterooms are on the lower deck. “The internal spaces for a 50-meter boat are exceptional,” Gavino says.

The 164-foot V-Line’s spaciousness—and pizzazz—extends to its ample storage for toys, which can include a 20-foot tender and personal watercraft in the garage, and an RIB forward on deck.

Besides its sundeck, upper-deck, and main-deck outdoor lounging, dining, and sunning zones, guests will enjoy a water-level beach-club area that is accessed from the cockpit via an interior stairway.