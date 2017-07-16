Two Benetti Yachts Customized Two Different Ways

The two Benetti Fast 125 superyachts delivered to their owners last month may look like twins, but Benetti’s ability to customize gave them their own personalities. Ferrari-red Constance Joy and white-hulled Skyler may share the same hulls and internal layouts but there are many significant differences, inside and out, that show just how good the Italian yard has become at customizing semi-custom designs.

Constance Joy’s owner, relishing the racecar-red hull, chose Benetti’s “sport” design superstructure, while Skyler’s owner opted for the “classic” superstructure. The owner of Constance Joy also wanted a laundry area, which was accomplished by rearranging the tender garage area and adding in the new room. A swimming pool on the aft deck is yet another differentiator between the second and third launches in the 125 Fast series. Constance Joy also has marble on the floors of the saloon and master stateroom, instead of traditional wood flooring or carpeting.

Skyler’s owner chose Benetti’s “Air” interior, by far the most modern and minimalist of the three interior designs that London-based Redman Whitley Dixon created for the 125. The yacht’s wood panels and accents include glossy ebony, Thai wood, and Tanganyika frisée wood. The ceilings are finished in a variety of leathers. All metal in the interior is nickel. The owner, who loves to cook, wanted a professional galley with a central island and custom marble table. Skyler also has a circular, bespoke teak dining table with steel and glass details for alfresco dining on the upper deck. In keeping with the Air interior, the owner also opted for custom-made furniture by Meridiani, Minotti, and Holly Hunt on the exterior decks.

Like any set of twins, the similarities typically outweigh the differences. Both Fast 125s have an innovative propulsion system designed by Rolls-Royce specifically for the yacht. The Azipull Carbon 65 (AZP C65) is high performance and lightweight, using a steerable thruster that is almost completely carbon fiber. The dramatically reduced weight delivers a quiet, nearly vibration-free ride, while the rotating pods allow the hull to be highly maneuverable. Benetti also built the 125s’ superstructures of carbon with epoxy resins, which is about 40 percent lighter than a traditional aluminum superstructure.

Beneath the differently styled flybridges, the two yachts share a streamlined, almost aggressive, look by designer Stefano Righini. That is helped by the extensive, serrated windows on the main and upper decks. Both 125 Fasts have D2P (Displacement to Planing) hulls that deliver a top end of 22 knots, but can also run in displacement mode for a range of 1,540 nautical miles at 12 knots. Skyler will make its public debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival.