The Rugged Bering 92 Yacht Flaunts Some Contemporary Flair

It’s rare to find steel as the primary hull material for yachts under 125 feet. As materials go, fiberglass and aluminum are significantly lighter and easier to mold into complex shapes. Yet there’s nothing that comes close to steel for toughness and, ironically, the ability to absorb a hard impact without shattering.

Alexei Mikhailov, Bering’s founder, decided early on to differentiate his lines of expedition and trawler-style yachts by building them to the same standards as North Sea commercial ships, which must withstand perfect storms and icy conditions. Lloyd’s-certified A36 marine-grade structural steel used in the hulls and decks not only creates a super-strong framework, but also gives designers flexibility in placing interior bulkheads. That, in turn, allows clients much more say in how they want to configure their dreamboats.

Bering’s new 92 Custom is built to the same high standards as the yard’s other lines, but with a lightweight aluminum superstructure. The profile, resembling several Italian yachts launched over the past two years, is more contemporary than the rest of the Bering line. It’s sunny Med, whereas the others are button-down Nordic. The 92 flagship also has differentiators like a private sun area in front of the pilothouse and a deep, protected court for owner and guests on the foredeck. It’s a lifestyle yacht for the serious ocean traveler.

The flybridge, for instance, has the usual dining and social opportunities under the hardtop, but the aft deck has space for a tender and a jet ski, with a crane to service both. That layout is more common for an oceangoing vessel than, say, a superyacht with a tender garage. It also frees up interior space for larger staterooms. Given the Custom namesake, the 92’s owner had significant input into the yacht’s layout.

The 92 is designed for a top speed of 13 knots, with a cruise of 11 knots. Twin 410 hp Cummins diesels and the 4,000-gallon fuel capacity give the 92 a transatlantic range of 3,500 miles.