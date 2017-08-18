Breedenadam Launches the Old-School-Cool MTB fourzero Wheelhouse Yacht

Breedendam Yachts has launched the first model of its new flagship, the MTB fourzero Wheelhouse. Its owner took delivery recently after successful sea trials. The yacht’s name may sound somewhat futuristic, but the retro design by Guido de Groot and the beautiful Dutch craftsmanship are definitely old world.

The aluminum yacht has a long, elegant, and very traditional-looking hull, with a pronounced forefoot, navy-and-wood-colored hull, with a large interior and small a cockpit in the rear. The wood trim along the sides of the boat shows the depth of craftsmanship that went into the build. The 40-foot yacht has been heavily customized for the owner, with a diving center, hydraulic ladder, and gangway. The owner plans to cruise both Northern Europe and the Caribbean, so these modifications make perfect sense. Powered by twin Volvo IPS600 engines, the MTB fourzero Pilothouse will reach a top end of 35 knots.

The boat can sleep four people, using the forward stateroom and lounge in the saloon that converts to a two-person berth. The interior is almost like a top-end sailboat, dominated by teak that has been lacquered to retain its natural look, along with stainless-steel accents and white surfaces. The fabrics include soft, stain-resistant materials for the sofas and Alcantara on the walls of the owner’s cabin. The windows in the wheelhouse are double glazed for efficiency when controlling the heating or air conditioning. The sunroof and sliding window between the saloon and cockpit are also electrically operated.

Breedendam also employed an integrated CAN bus system for the electronics, entertainment systems, and appliances that can be operated remotely via iPad. The three televisions are all Ultra HD. The new fourzero flagship joins Breedendam’s MTB 25 and 30, which share the retro look and seaworthy hulls. The Dutch builder also has a fourzero Cabrio version with an open cockpit.