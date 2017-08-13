CCN Superyacht Elsea to Debut at Cannes Yachting Festival

Elsea, CCN’s first-ever performance superyacht, will premiere next month at the Cannes Yachting Festival. The 164-footer, which features a lightweight aluminum alloy hull, will stand out among the others on Superyacht Row for its aggressive, sleek profile and top end of 30 knots. The exterior by Studio Bacigalupo features a sporty, low-riding superstructure with a curved section aft that looks like a jaunty tail. A huge foredeck was designed for social occasions, featuring a U-shaped lounge for eight, table, and a group of sunbeds. The area is proportionately larger than most other yachts in that range.

The upper deck is also noteworthy, with its enclosed pilothouse and saloon forward, and aft sky deck for full-impact outdoor living. Openings in the hardtop provide climate control or sunlight during alfresco meals or a swim in the pool. The exterior provides a seamless connection with the upper saloon, with its own circular sofa and its own bathroom. Another day head is part of the spacious beach club at the transom. A day head sounds like the most unglamorous feature on a superyacht, but including one makes a huge difference in quality of life onboard. Two make it a very special yacht indeed.

The Studio Vafiadis interior draws on an updated art-deco theme, using mirroring surfaces, fine hardwoods, onyx, Lalique crystal details, and custom fabrics that work well with the furniture and other decor. Because Elsea is all about speed, the stones and woods were cut to razor-thin veneers, with lightweight balsa and other modern materials as backing materials to keep weight as low as possible. Besides the 30-knot top end, Elsea cruises at a very impressive 25 knots.

The six-stateroom layout includes five large guest cabins and a full-beam master suite that comprises most of the forward section. The main saloon is spacious, defined by a generous social area aft and a dining table for 12. Imperial Yacht, which oversaw the construction, ensured that Elsea had one of the most impressive audio systems on any yacht, per the owner’s request. He wanted a Riviera-inspired look to his yacht with a sound system that would rival the best nightclubs of Ibiza. After Cannes, Elsea will also be shown at the Monaco Yacht Show.