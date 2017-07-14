Charterering Anka—a Gem of a Superyacht

If you want to cruise inconspicuously in a charter yacht, Anka may not be your best choice. The hull of the 132-foot trideck from England’s Princess Yachts is painted a vibrant turquoise that is sure to draw attention wherever it travels. The color was selected by the yacht owners’ young daughter and dubbed Turquoise Island by the builder—maybe after the quirky, similarly colored landmark in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. (It’s a combination flower shop and public restroom.)

For both the building and the yacht, the color has proven to draw customers, not deter them: Anka is among the most popular vessels in the fleet of Princess Charter, the builder’s charter partner. It’s available in the Mediterranean during the summer ($166,000 a week, based on the exchange rate in mid-May) and the Caribbean during the winter ($135,000–$150,000 a week).

Anka is the fifth hull in Princess Yachts’ semicustom 40M series, the brand’s flagship line. It was among the star attractions at the Yachts Miami Beach show in March, and while in the area, it hosted a small group of media members for a day. Anka was anchored in a quiet cove near West Palm Beach, far from its base of Cyprus.

All seven crew members, including the chef, are Greek. They created a warm, welcoming vibe for the guests, who were invited to explore the yacht’s five exterior social areas: the beach club, foredeck, aft main deck, aft upper deck, and sundeck. At the beach club, some of us tried out the snorkeling gear, paddleboards, Jet Skis, and Seabobs. Afterward we moved to the upper deck, where the 12-person dining table was laden with bottles of wine and huge platters of stone crab, lobster, whole fish, and salad. Following dinner, we adjourned to the sundeck, which is partially covered and outfitted with a six-person hot tub, a bar, lounges for sunbathing, and a pair of sofas. We were served coffee and digestifs while we enjoyed a sunset as brilliant as Anka’s hull.

Beach Club

Of Anka’s many gathering points, the beach club offers the most fun. The fold-down teak platform creates a deck for sunning or swimming, and the water toys stored in the adjacent garage range from Jet Skis to kayaks. Our group especially enjoyed the Seabobs—compact machines that can dive deep into the water or pull you along the surface as though you are bodysurfing. The yacht’s other social areas, on the decks above the beach club, provide space for parties, intimate dinners, or privacy.

Main Saloon

The saloon presents a sharp contrast to the exterior. With its wenge wood flooring and high-gloss walnut bulkheads, it’s as refined as the hull is bold. It features a formal dining table, Fendi Casa decor and fabrics, and furniture custom-made by Princess. The room is spacious, and it becomes even more expansive when you open the balconies that fold out from either side. The skylounge on the deck above is a smaller space where you can relax and watch a movie or read a novel.

Master Suite

Like the saloon, the master suite features Fendi Casa accents and wenge wood flooring. It also includes walnut furniture and joinery. The private office at the entrance to the suite is designed for work projects that cannot wait, and the large, wide windows on either side of the bedroom offer the yacht’s best views. The full-beam bathroom has two sinks, a spa tub, and a large shower. Cream-colored Marfil stone flooring adds

elegance to the space. Anka accommodates a total of 12 guests in the master suite, the full-beam VIP stateroom, and three other rooms. One has a double bed, and each of the other two has twin beds and a Pullman that can serve as a third berth.

Builder: Princess Yachts Delivered: 2015 Length: 132 feet Cabins: 5 Guests: 12 Cruising Areas: Caribbean in winter; Mediterranean in summer

Weekly Rates: $135,000 to $150,000 winter; $166,000 summer

(prices based on the euro–dollar exchange rate in mid-May)

Highlights: A full flotilla of water toys, a professional-grade galley, an expansive beach club, a spacious sundeck with a hot tub and outdoor bar, and an alfresco dining table on the upper deck.

Contact: Princess Yacht Charter