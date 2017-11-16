Take a Tour of Codecasa’s Latest Yacht

Codecasa’s new C122 is the fifth yacht in the Italian builder’s Vintage Series. In profile, the 141-footer bears a striking resemblance to the two 138-footers (Magari and Libra), 164-footer (Gazzella), and 141-foot sistership launched before it. Beyond the family DNA, the plumb bow on the hull and classic design of the superstructure also convey an unmistakable vintage look. With saloon windows protected by overhangs and bulwarks, the C122 has a more traditional oceangoing presence than many of its competitors, with their huge swaths of glass and open transoms. But this Codecasa is as contemporary as anything in its class.

Designed in-house, C122’s interior is light, bright, and informal, with loose furniture, white walls, and light-colored oak floors. The main saloon is open plan, with the social area aft facing a white bar, and a 12-person dining table forward. The low-slung furniture makes the room feel like a long, spacious hall rather than the typical formal yacht saloon. The full-beam master suite also has the same sensibility, bright but elegant, with an aft area that serves as a private lounge or office, and bedroom forward, with a vanity on the starboard side and walk-in closet. The bathroom is also full beam and comes with separate his-and-her toilets/bidets and sinks divided by a central shower. That design is a rarity on this size yacht. On the deck below, four guest cabins are dressed in the same light-colored fabrics, walls, and woods.

Codecasa did an excellent job with the exterior layout, designing aft sunbeds and a large oblong dining table on the bridge deck, with instant access to the large skylounge with its bar and day head. The captain’s cabin is positioned beside the bridge, one of the modifications from the original Vintage 42 design. The skybridge, with its hardtop, also has sunbeds, tables and lounges, and a forward Jacuzzi. It’s an exceptional spot for relaxed gatherings. On the foredeck is another large lounge and table, with sunbeds just forward.

With twin 1,650 hp Caterpillar 3512C diesel engines, the steel-hulled C122 will have a top end speed of 16.5 knots. At 11 knots, the yacht has a 4,000-mile range.