Contemporary Explorer Yacht Kando to Debut in Cannes

Ready to debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September, Kando is the first in a series of full-displacement yachts being built by Turkey-based AvA Yachts. The 110 model is an explorer-style superyacht complete with a high-grade steel hull and aluminum superstructure, four decks, and a roomy interior volume of 340 GT. The AvA team tells me that “in a sector that caters more to faster, ‘coastal’ yachts, she has generated a great deal of interest in the Kando series, with another 110 very close to signing.”

Classed by Bureau Veritas as a charter yacht with unrestricted navigation, every aspect of Kando has been considered to allow the owner unlimited access. Volvo Penta commercial marine engines, Furuno navigation electronics, Sleipner bow and stern thrusters and fin stabilizers, Kohler gensets, and excellent mechanical equipment throughout means this yacht is not only locked and loaded but also MCA compliant.

Moving inside, Kando has five double guest staterooms, complete with full-beam owner’s suite positioned forward on the main deck. There are two lounges on the upper and main deck, offering ample space to relax and unwind with guests. The yacht’s interior features high-gloss American walnut and wenge woods with dark furniture and satin wenge flooring. Contrasted nicely with the dark fittings is off-white upholstery to create a harmonious and soft ambience.

With so much deck space to offer, Kando features a large flybridge with a six-person Jacuzzi, full bar with barbecue, induction cooker, and fridge to entertain alfresco. There is no shortage of sunbeds and seating areas to soak up the sun. Aft of the main deck, the transformer swimming platform allows easy water access as well as a shower area to rinse off after playing in the sea.

The experienced Norwegian owner shared with us: “My wife and I would like to cruise the western Med for the first year or so, but we’d like to plan a more adventurous trip at some stage…. We may wait until the next yacht I’m building in the Kando series (only larger!) to do so.”

The Kando 110 will have a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 6,400 nautical miles—perfect for a “more adventurous trip.”

The Cannes Yachting Festival will run September 11 to 16 this year.