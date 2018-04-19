Dutch Designer Cor D. Rover Takes Yacht Design to the Outer Limits

Dutch designer Cor D. Rover is a master of functional luxury. His background in naval architecture and mechanical engineering, fine-tuned under the early stewardship of Frank Mulder, forms the basis of his innovative designs today. Once tasked with the strength calculations for Heesen’s 144-foot Octopussy—​the fastest megayacht at the time of its 1988 launch—he has spent the past 20 years fully immersed in the aesthetic side of his craft, creating custom yachts that “trigger outside-the-box thinking.”

His concept for the 220-foot motor yacht Seasense proves the point. Launched by Benetti last year, Seasense fully indulges in the life aquatic with an impressive and unexpected 33-foot pool at its center. “It started with a pool that you can walk around and spend the day around rather than putting people in a lower-​deck beach club,” says Rover. “We wanted to create a beach club on the main deck, and that is what triggered the client’s interest.”

The breadth of the pool area is emphasized by teak decking that runs athwartships and is complemented by teak louvers providing shade along the sides of the aft deck. Large sliding doors divide the pool, dining, and lounge areas into two or three spaces. If the doors are left open, the area unfolds as one sprawling 98-foot expanse. The Los Angeles–based firm Area designed the interiors, which feature light woods for the bases, trims, walls, and doors, contrasted by shades of blue like lapis lazuli velvets, leather furniture, and silky, mottled-blue carpets.

Rover’s design with Seasense reflects his clients’ growing desire for more outdoor space, especially younger owners and those keen on Mediterranean sailing. To create that connection to the sea, Rover has been using more onboard glass and favoring a lighter approach with his projects. “Heavy and dark nautical interior designs have not completely fallen out of favor, but the majority of clients are looking for lighter and fresher styles, albeit rich in detailing with the use of materials.”

A recent launch, the Yachting 3.0 Cor D. Rover tender, is intended for those who prefer to be on the water “traveling from one five-star hotel to the next and arriving in style.” The chic tender boat has a 170 hp Volvo engine, a minimal noise level, low fuel consumption, and its own set of bespoke luggage—​all of which make it a splashy original.