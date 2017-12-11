This Master Suite Dominates at the Docks

Kalliente, the first Ilumen model from Dominator Yachts, was a breakthrough on multiple fronts, with many of the most environmentally friendly onboard systems, a largest-in-class flybridge with a large Jacuzzi, alfresco dining area and wet bar, and two stabilization systems to keep the yacht from rolling at anchor or when it reaches its top-end speed of 26 knots. At the same time, the five-stateroom, 92-footer is a design success, with a saloon that is closer in volume to a 100-footer, a sizable aft beach club, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the boat. The Italian yard also fashioned a bespoke interior for the American owners that include a custom bar of stainless steel, backlit onyx and Englizzo leather, a lacquered ebony Champagne table with inside partitions for Champagne glasses, and custom artwork on the walls. The owners, in fact, invited the design team to their resort on the French Riviera for three days to finalize the boat’s many details. Dominator prides itself on its capacity to customize every part of the yacht.

The most exciting design is the master suite, which Alberto Mancini based on his extensive superyacht portfolio. Robb Report had a chance to tour Kalliente at the Monaco Yacht Show and met with Mancini to get a sense of how the highly unusual design of the master suite came about. “I wanted to create a full-beam owner’s suite that was larger than 320 square feet, unusually large for a yacht this size,” says Mancini. “But I wanted to go one step farther and design a private terrace on the bow where the owners could step through a front door and have a breakfast patio.”

Mancini’s extravagant but tasteful master suite was well executed by Dominator, which designed a “moon-roof” over the bed with an electric shade, so the owners can choose how much overhead light enters the cabin. The side windows also extend from the floor toward the ceiling, but Mancini incorporated center strips to create a privacy barrier without impacting the flow of natural light from both the bottom and top of the windows. In front are two opening windows and between them, a French door that leads out to the terrace.

The bow area is protected by four-foot-high bulwarks that complement the profile of the yacht, but even the bulwarks have integrated windows. “These windows remind me of a sportscar’s front lights, but I also see them as the nostrils of a wild animal,” says Mancini. “I’m usually inspired by nature when I start a project and on the Ilumen, my mantras were light and space.”

Dominator is currently working on other 28-meter Ilumen projects but Mancini has already designed larger 105-foot and 118-foot Ilumen models. They promise to be as exciting as Kalliente.