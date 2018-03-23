Dynamiq Partners Again with Studio F.A. Porsche for Its GTT 165 Superyacht

Monaco-based Dynamiq has introduced two exciting new yachts in as many years. The 127-foot Jetsetter and 115-foot GTT 115 both adopted novel approaches to exterior and interior design and hull configurations. The just-announced GTT 165 was, like last year’s GTT 115, designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, which gives it an edge over competitors building me-too superyacht interiors. The GTT 115 at the last Monaco Yacht Show had many subtle Porsche motifs that worked well with the unconventional interior, rather than being a theme restaurant for Porsche owners. It also had a running surface that gave it a transatlantic range of 3,400 miles at 10 knots, virtually unheard of for a 115-footer.

The flagship GTT 165 adds another dimension to the yacht’s tech attributes. It has two underwater foils—one behind the propellers and the other a forward T-foil developed by hydrodynamics specialists Van Oossanen in association with Naiad Dynamics, a specialist in motion-control systems. As the yacht moves faster, the foils lift the hull out the water, decreasing drag and increasing fuel efficiency because of less wetted surface. The builder says the 165 can reach speeds of 20 knots, with the ability to cross the Atlantic at 17 knots (light speed compared to the 8 knots for that range required by most other yachts in its class). Dynamiq’s upgraded GTS version can reach 25 knots on more powerful diesel engines.

The yacht also has a hybrid propulsion system that includes lithium-ion battery packs and 600 square feet of solar panels on the sunroof to recharge them. That lets owners and guests can enjoy air conditioning at night without the generators running or spewing diesel fumes. The boat also runs silently for several hours at low speeds on battery power alone.

The GTT 165 will be available in five- or six-stateroom layouts, for 10 to 12 passengers. It features a glass-covered beach club with a dedicated spa as well as a 65-foot-long sundeck. The deck has a covered dining area, Jacuzzi, and cinema lounge with a 75-inch outdoor television. Construction on the first hull will start this year and be completed in 2021, just in time for the summer season in the Mediterranean.

Dynamiq also has a nifty online configurator that lets you build your dream boat, with options, and get a final price without having to write that deposit check.