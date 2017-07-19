Fairline Flaunts a New Look with Its Targa 63 GTO Yacht

Fairline Yachts is embarking on an exciting new chapter with its Targa 63 GTO. The sleek, muscular express yacht is not only a new model for the established Targa line, but also represents a fresh start for the British brand under its new ownership. The company went all in with the 63, commissioning Dutch naval architect firm Vripack to design a hull that retains Fairline’s signature look, but offers maximum interior volume. At the same time, the company tapped superyacht designer Alberto Mancini to design the 63’s exterior and interior.

Mancini, whose designs have won multiple awards, has a flair for creating subtle curves and precise dimensions to define a specific yacht. In this case, he also integrated interior and exterior. The 63’s cockpit blends seamlessly with the main saloon, divided by a nearly full-beam glass door that drops into the floor to create a wide-open deck. There is no physical barrier between the two on sunny days, but if it’s rainy or windy, the inner saloon buttons up instantly without compromising the view. The saloon has two lounges on both sides, along with a full aft galley to service the whole deck. The indoors-outdoors feel is enhanced by large windows on all sides, including glass panels that encompass most of the ceiling. The cockpit also has lounges and a huge aft sunbed over the tender garage. The GTO will definitely be the official head-turner for the express class of 2018.

Standout accommodations include the full-beam master suite, with picture windows on both sides, a VIP stateroom up front, and third twin cabin. All are en suite, of course, and the master stateroom’s spacious bathroom is full beam. There are also crew quarters for one or two near the stern. The bow has a large social area, with lounge and sunbeds. The extended swim platform makes the stern feel more like a mini-beach club, connected to the tender garage. Mancini made the most of every available inch of space.

Fairline is offering the Targa 63 GTO with both Caterpillar and MAN diesel engines. With the 1,150 hp Cats, it has a projected top speed of 31 knots. With the 1,200 hp MANs, it reaches 32 knots. Four design schemes— Amalfi, Capri, Hamptons, and Saint-Tropez—personalize the interior. The newest Fairline will make its public debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival and Southampton Boat Show in September, and will be at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in November.