Our Four Favorite Charter-Yacht Stories of 2017

As you look ahead to 2018 and possible vacation options, consider chartering one of these superyachts for a week or two. They each provide high style, tons of water toys, a top-notch chef, maybe some gym equipment to work off the evidence of that top-notch chef, and the opportunity to vacation in a beautiful locale while lounging on one of the many decks. These are our favorite charter-yacht stories of 2017, and we hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed putting them together.

1. Abeking & Rasmussen’s Cloudbreak Makes for an A-List Charter-Yacht Adventure

From heli-skiing in British Columbia to kayaking in Antarctica, Cloudbreak offers an expedition-yacht experience like no other.

Launched early last year by Abeking & Rasmussen, with project management by SuperYachtsMonaco, the 238-foot Cloudbreak adventure yacht was designed for an owner with a passion for extreme sports and an appreciation for simple, down-home comforts. The rugged expedition-yacht exterior by Espen Øino contrasts with a much softer and more elegant Christian Liaigre–designed interior that includes a winter garden, a “ski lodge,” and the largest water-toy collection in its class. Named after a famous surf spot in Fiji, Cloudbreak features an 8,750-mile range and has accommodations for 12 guests and a 22-member crew. The owner plans to explore the most remote parts of the world; so far, the yacht has cruised through the Caribbean, the Galápagos Islands, and Alaska.

2. Chartering Anka—a Gem of a Superyacht

A flotilla of water toys, a large beach club, and a sundeck with hot tub and outdoor bar are just a few of the amenities that make this superyacht a great choice for charter.

If you want to cruise inconspicuously in a charter yacht, Anka may not be your best choice. The hull of the 132-foot trideck from England’s Princess Yachts is painted a vibrant turquoise that is sure to draw attention wherever it travels. The color was selected by the yacht owners’ young daughter and dubbed Turquoise Island by the builder—maybe after the quirky, similarly colored landmark in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. (It’s a combination flower shop and public restroom.)

3. This 230-foot Superyacht Is a Joy to Charter

The owner of this Feadship wanted a yacht unlike any other, and that’s what he got.

The owner of Joy is a first-time yacht owner who issued a simple but daunting order for the design of the 230-foot Feadship: Create something totally different from every other yacht. Thus the Bannenberg & Rowell exterior features unusually wide walkways, expansive aft decks, and three “winter gardens”—spacious climate-controlled glass enclosures that are located at the rear of the main-deck saloon, on the owner’s deck, and on the bridge deck. The London-based firm Studio Indigo, known for its work on urban residences, crafted an eclectic interior for Joy, its first super­yacht commission. The design features 250 different types of wood, stone, fabric, and other finishes.

4. Chartering Lürssen Coral Ocean

The secret of Coral Ocean is out, and this recently refit Lürssen promises to be one of the most sought-after charter yachts.

The Lürssen-built Coral Island recently underwent a refit that updated some of its technical systems to comply with current charter standards and regulations. It also had its name changed to Coral Ocean. Other than those alterations, the 238-foot, five-deck superyacht remains much the same as when it launched in 1994—and it’s as attractive and accommodating now as it was then. This a testament to the late Jon Bannenberg’s forward-thinking design, which includes several features that were innovations 23 years ago and have since become superyacht staples: an interior gym and spa area, a beach club at the stern, and a saloon with an open-air balcony.