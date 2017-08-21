Dutch Builder Introduces ’30s-Style Explorer Yacht

Dutch builder Hartman Yachts will be introducing its Livingstone 24 motor yacht at the Amsterdam Boat Show later this month. Hartman, a newcomer to the yachting industry, is certainly making a bold statement with its initial 79-foot launch. The Livingstone 24 was named in homage to 19th-century explorer David Livingstone, who explored Africa on the first steel-hulled yacht. Hartman’s new yacht retains a classic, ocean-liner look, but has all the comforts and technology of a contemporary motor yacht.

The steel-hulled vessel with its aluminum infrastructure was designed to look like a classic gentleman’s yacht of the 1930s. Niels van Oostenbrugge and Albert Abma of Sheerline were the designers. Despite its highly stylized look, the Livingstone 24 will have the latest communications and entertainment equipment, a range of water toys, large tender, and even Naiad stabilizers to enhance comfort.

Hartman, which has built oceangoing vessels since 1775, paid particular attention to insulating the yacht to minimize noise levels and vibration. The builder also focused on fit and finish on the woodwork, painting, and stainless steel to give it a high-end feel. It also has a practical layout. The raised pilothouse, which enhances sea views, includes a seating area for owners and guests, while being connected to the saloon and galley. The open-plan layout of the main deck promotes a sense of camaraderie, while also making full use of the interior space.

Four staterooms accommodate up to nine passengers. The master suite has a king-size bed, en-suite bathroom, and large closet, while three guest cabins on the lower deck include a double, a twin, and one with a bunk bed.

Outside, the fully covered aft deck has a dining table, with grill and wet bar, and easy access to the sundeck. This upper deck also serves as an alfresco dining area, or for just relaxing in the sun.

The Livingstone 24 at the Amsterdam boat show will be powered by a single 345 hp MAN diesel, which delivers a range of 3,000 miles at 11 knots. The standard version will have two 345 hp MANs. Hartman also recently announced another yacht, the Amundsen 35, which is a modern-looking motor yacht that measures 115 feet. Both Hartmans are designed for long-range, bluewater navigation.