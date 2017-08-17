Hatteras 90 Motor Yacht to Debut in Fort Lauderdale

Hatteras is one of the first U.S. yacht builders to successfully bridge the gap between American design and European sensibility. The North Carolina yard has been pushing the design envelope since it launched its award-winning 70 Motor Yacht two years ago. That yacht had an overhead “Atrium” design in the saloon that replaced the lower helm station, giving the open-plan deck the sense of being on a 100-foot superyacht. The overhead skylight on the extra-high ceilings also bathed the interior in natural light.

The builder’s new Hatteras 90 Motor Yacht, making its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), also has an oversized skylight in the saloon. In fact, the skylight is even larger than the 70. It also comes without a lower helm station, which provided significantly more opportunities for the designers to supersize the saloon. The new 90 will also have several innovative features, like the builder’s first-ever hydraulic side balconies and a proprietary new electronic management system that will streamline onboard operations. The HattCON total ship management system replicates what is taking place aboard much larger superyachts by integrating the navigation, vessel monitoring, and automation functions into a touchscreen interface. That not only allows the captain to control most functions in a fast, comprehensive way, but the owners and guests can also work the onboard entertainment systems.

The 90 is available in multiple configurations, including a saloon with two side balconies, one with a single balcony, and finally, one with no balconies. Depending on the configuration, the dining table can be aft, between the two balconies, or amidships, with the social area positioned behind. In the two- balcony configuration, the galley sits amidships with the lounges forward under the huge skylights. Floor-to-ceiling windows, wide glass doors, beautiful woodwork, and an interior stainless stairway to the flybridge add to the 90’s sophistication.

The flybridge includes sunbeds, large lounges, an outdoor dining table, and two double helm seats forward. The foredeck has a wide lounge and table, with a sunbed forward. The 22-foot 6-inch beam was put to good use for the four staterooms on the lower deck, including the full-beam master amidships. The three other staterooms forward are all en-suite, with the same rich woodwork that defines the entire yacht. A crew cabin for three is positioned aft.

Like the 70, the 90 Motor Yacht promises to present a serious challenge to European competitors, thanks to its sense of space and light in the saloon, and the contemporary look of the interior. Like its siblings, the new Hatteras will also have a bluewater hull for offshore running. It will be powered by twin 1,600 hp Caterpillar diesels, with a 40 Kw generators for onboard systems.