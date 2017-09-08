Heesen Delivers Superyacht Laurentia

As a positive indicator of how the yacht will perform, Heesen’s recently delivered Laurentia beat its contractual top speed during the initial sea trials. The 180-foot, steel-hulled beauty posted a top speed of 16.6 knots in a turbulent North Sea. The captain not only praised the yacht’s strong speed, but also its ability to maneuver easily in high winds, thanks to unusually large rudders and a powerful steering unit.

Laurentia very much looks the part of an oceangoing vessel, with long, classic lines and high bulwarks. Omega Architects, which designed Laurentia’s exterior, also included many windows throughout the superstructure, including a series of high, vertical windows in the forward section.

The four-deck exterior features a large skydeck, with a forward hot tub, a wet bar, and lounges beneath the center hardtop, and open space aft for sunning and socializing. On the deck below is another social area with a Portuguese bridge configuration forward that offers privacy and outstanding water views. The large aft section of that deck has been designed for alfresco dining or cocktail parties.

Radyca, the Miami-based design firm, was chosen by the owner to create a relaxed, elegant interior. Lead designer Ramon Alonso’s skills in designing successful residential projects translate nicely to his yacht interiors. He focused on creating a “clean, simple yet sophisticated” interior by combining neutral colors and high-end materials. “The consistent use of neutral hues is found in open-grain white oak and different tones of wengé, taupe, and gray leathers, wool carpets, and light textured suedes,” says Alonso. “White Arabescato and Grecale brown marble slabs also emphasize the purity of the design.”

Alonso’s use of hand-stitched leather panels and other accents create an interplay with the light suedes and dark wengé throughout the interior. Alonso also carefully selected loose furniture from European and American furniture makers to enhance Laurentia’s interior.